Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 392,538 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392,538 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1,658.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 208,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,095,000 after buying an additional 196,345 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Dollar General by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 142,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 18,562 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Dollar General by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar General Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.69.

DG opened at $253.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

