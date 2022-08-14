Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 392,538 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392,538 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1,658.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 208,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,095,000 after buying an additional 196,345 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Dollar General by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 142,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 18,562 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Dollar General by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Dollar General Stock Up 0.6 %
DG opened at $253.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20.
Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dollar General Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.
About Dollar General
Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dollar General (DG)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.