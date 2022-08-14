Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 81,572 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,572 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,833,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,267,000 after buying an additional 135,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Marriott International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,859,000 after purchasing an additional 609,192 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,124,000 after purchasing an additional 548,671 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,535,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,740,000 after purchasing an additional 32,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,760,000 after buying an additional 113,388 shares in the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR stock opened at $164.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.58 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

