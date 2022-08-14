Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 89,487 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,487 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Capital World Investors grew its position in Constellation Brands by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,152,000 after buying an additional 1,967,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,552,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,116,000 after buying an additional 943,872 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 280.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,890,000 after buying an additional 116,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 114.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 170,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,240,000 after buying an additional 90,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $243.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.15.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.19.

In other news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,612,813 shares of company stock valued at $391,613,819. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

