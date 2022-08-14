Bank of Nova Scotia Takes $10.12 Million Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 263,454 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,117,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Lyft by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter worth $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Lyft by 206.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $246,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,243. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lyft from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $19.40 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $57.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 46.36% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

