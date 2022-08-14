Bank of Nova Scotia Takes $10.38 Million Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 138,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $10,379,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ITT by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

ITT opened at $83.15 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.74 and a 200-day moving average of $75.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.19 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. ITT’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

In related news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $262,731.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,382,440.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of ITT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ITT to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

