Bank of Nova Scotia Takes $9.37 Million Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 118,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,369,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $75.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.19. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $93.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.37 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.