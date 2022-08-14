Barclays Trims Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Target Price to $14.00

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SMWB. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Similarweb in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SMWB opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $626.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.19. Similarweb has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMWB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter worth $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Similarweb in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Similarweb in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Similarweb by 539.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

