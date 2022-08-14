BBTV (TSE:BBTV) PT Lowered to C$2.75 at Eight Capital

BBTV (TSE:BBTV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Eight Capital from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
BBTV Price Performance
BBTV stock opened at C$1.24 on Thursday. BBTV has a 52-week low of C$1.20 and a 52-week high of C$7.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59.
BBTV Company Profile
