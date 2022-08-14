BBTV (TSE:BBTV) PT Lowered to C$2.75 at Eight Capital

BBTV (TSE:BBTV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Eight Capital from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

BBTV stock opened at C$1.24 on Thursday. BBTV has a 52-week low of C$1.20 and a 52-week high of C$7.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of creators with each other; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support; BBTV Fast Pay, which provides early payment of revenue to content creators; and Pay to Crypto enables content creators to choose their form of payment in cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USD Stablecoin.

