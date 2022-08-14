Benchmark Cuts IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $150.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Benchmark from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IAC. StockNews.com downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $149.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.33.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $76.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.69 and its 200 day moving average is $92.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.04. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $158.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $9,697,000. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

