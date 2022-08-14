Benchmark Raises STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target to $117.00

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Benchmark from $97.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.83.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $111.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 166.54 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day moving average of $70.72. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,808,751.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 653,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,350,000 after purchasing an additional 51,745 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 38.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 50.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 611,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,347,000 after acquiring an additional 204,257 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 11.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth about $403,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

