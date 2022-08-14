Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Position Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 762,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.28% of Bentley Systems worth $33,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $41.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.67. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $71.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 132.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 53.27%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other Bentley Systems news, CIO David J. Hollister sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $8,224,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 2,105,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,578,941.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

