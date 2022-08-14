Berenberg Bank Cuts Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:DUERF) Price Target to €40.00

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:DUERF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from €42.00 ($42.86) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft from €60.00 ($61.22) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:DUERF opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.45. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.15.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

