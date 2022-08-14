Berenberg Bank Increases Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target to GBX 1,000

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 925 ($11.18) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HL has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 940 ($11.36) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,175 ($14.20) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,052.67 ($12.72).

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON:HL opened at GBX 979.40 ($11.83) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of £4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 1,748.93. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,640.50 ($19.82). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 824.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 967.82.

Hargreaves Lansdown Increases Dividend

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 27.44 ($0.33) per share. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $12.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is 6,964.29%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

