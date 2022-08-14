Berenberg Bank Increases Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target to GBX 1,000

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 925 ($11.18) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
HL has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 940 ($11.36) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,175 ($14.20) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,052.67 ($12.72).
Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of LON:HL opened at GBX 979.40 ($11.83) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of £4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 1,748.93. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,640.50 ($19.82). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 824.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 967.82.
Hargreaves Lansdown Increases Dividend
Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile
Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.
