Berenberg Bank Increases UnipolSai Assicurazioni (OTCMKTS:UNPLF) Price Target to €3.00

UnipolSai Assicurazioni (OTCMKTS:UNPLF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from €2.98 ($3.04) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
UnipolSai Assicurazioni Price Performance
Shares of UNPLF stock opened at 2.92 on Wednesday. UnipolSai Assicurazioni has a 12-month low of 2.92 and a 12-month high of 2.92.
About UnipolSai Assicurazioni
