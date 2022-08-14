Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aviva (LON:AV)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 540 ($6.52) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AV. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.28) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 553 ($6.68) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.44) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.40) to GBX 520 ($6.28) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aviva currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 513.29 ($6.20).

Get Aviva alerts:

Aviva Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON:AV opened at GBX 467.90 ($5.65) on Thursday. Aviva has a twelve month low of GBX 341.92 ($4.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 606.58 ($7.33). The firm has a market cap of £13.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,679.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 406.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 420.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18.

Aviva Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Aviva

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a GBX 10.30 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 2.49%. Aviva’s payout ratio is 29,000.00%.

In other news, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 1,278 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 421 ($5.09) per share, with a total value of £5,380.38 ($6,501.18). In other Aviva news, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 421 ($5.09) per share, with a total value of £5,380.38 ($6,501.18). Also, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page bought 4,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 436 ($5.27) per share, for a total transaction of £19,903.40 ($24,049.54).

About Aviva

(Get Rating)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.