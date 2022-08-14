Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Beazley (LON:BEZ)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 685 ($8.28) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BEZ. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 715 ($8.64) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 498 ($6.02) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 575 ($6.95) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 578 ($6.98).

Beazley Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of LON:BEZ opened at GBX 602.50 ($7.28) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 2,410.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 506.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 465.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 8.39. Beazley has a 52-week low of GBX 365.31 ($4.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 603.50 ($7.29).

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

