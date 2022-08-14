Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Ascential (LON:ASCL)

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 290 ($3.50) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 440 ($5.32) to GBX 360 ($4.35) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.71) price target on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascential presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 377.50 ($4.56).

Ascential Stock Up 1.8 %

Ascential stock opened at GBX 255.20 ($3.08) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04. Ascential has a twelve month low of GBX 220.80 ($2.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 449.60 ($5.43). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 275.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 307.88.

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

