Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Raised to C$17.00 at Cormark

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cormark from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$11.89.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

TSE BIR opened at C$10.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.32 and a twelve month high of C$12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 6.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.84.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$285.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$273.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 1.99%.

Insider Transactions at Birchcliff Energy

In other news, Director Aaron Jeffery Tonken sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.29, for a total value of C$2,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,340 shares in the company, valued at C$2,215,476.90. In related news, Senior Officer David Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.03, for a total transaction of C$275,750.00. Also, Director Aaron Jeffery Tonken sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.29, for a total value of C$2,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,215,476.90. Insiders sold 425,000 shares of company stock worth $5,059,000 over the last quarter.

About Birchcliff Energy

(Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.