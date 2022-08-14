Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at Raymond James

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Bird Construction from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Bird Construction from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.64.

Shares of BDT stock opened at C$7.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$378.01 million and a P/E ratio of 8.91. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$6.85 and a 52 week high of C$10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

