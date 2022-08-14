Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Bird Construction from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Bird Construction from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.64.

Bird Construction Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE BDT opened at C$7.04 on Thursday. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$6.85 and a 1 year high of C$10.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.47. The firm has a market cap of C$378.01 million and a P/E ratio of 8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Bird Construction Dividend Announcement

About Bird Construction

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

