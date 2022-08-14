BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2,907.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 29,074 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ opened at $68.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.18 and a 12 month high of $74.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,231,688.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,597 shares in the company, valued at $6,231,688.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $128,073.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,469.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,849. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

