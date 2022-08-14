Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.27. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $37.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 3.19.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 28.46% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The company had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $430,353.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 338,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,156,944.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $430,353.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 338,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,156,944.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $37,680.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 357,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,326.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,091 shares of company stock valued at $987,004 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 588.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 895,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,639,000 after purchasing an additional 765,479 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 227,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 82,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

