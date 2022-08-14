BMO Capital Markets Lowers Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $14.45 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Atlas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Atlas from $14.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Atlas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Atlas in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.09.

Shares of Atlas stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.15. Atlas has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.43 million. Atlas had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlas will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATCO. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Atlas by 27.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,609,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,751,000 after buying an additional 2,266,500 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Atlas by 55.9% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,039,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,847,000 after purchasing an additional 731,493 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 21.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,401,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,324,000 after purchasing an additional 426,791 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Atlas in the second quarter worth $2,738,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Atlas during the second quarter worth $2,473,000. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

