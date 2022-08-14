Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.03

Shares of Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.93 ($0.01). Botswana Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01), with a volume of 444,984 shares trading hands.

Botswana Diamonds Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £8.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.03.

About Botswana Diamonds

(Get Rating)

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Botswana Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Botswana Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.