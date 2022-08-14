Bragg Gaming Group Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NASDAQ:BRAG)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Bragg Gaming Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.09 million.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BRAG. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of BRAG opened at $5.95 on Friday. Bragg Gaming Group has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $125.60 million, a P/E ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRAG. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bragg Gaming Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Bragg Gaming Group by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 467.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 70,429 shares during the period. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

