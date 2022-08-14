Bragg Gaming Group Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NASDAQ:BRAG)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAGGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Bragg Gaming Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.09 million.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BRAG. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRAG opened at $5.95 on Friday. Bragg Gaming Group has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $125.60 million, a P/E ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bragg Gaming Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRAG. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bragg Gaming Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Bragg Gaming Group by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 467.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 70,429 shares during the period. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bragg Gaming Group

(Get Rating)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG)

