Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$12.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Down 0.7 %

BRAG opened at C$7.60 on Friday. Bragg Gaming Group has a twelve month low of C$5.32 and a twelve month high of C$15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$160.41 million and a PE ratio of -15.54.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

