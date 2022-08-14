Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €102.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €102.00 ($104.08) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BNR. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($83.67) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €99.00 ($101.02) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Brenntag from €99.00 ($101.02) to €88.00 ($89.80) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Brenntag Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €70.20 ($71.63) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €65.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is €70.47. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($43.94) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($57.40).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

