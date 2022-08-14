Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €82.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €82.00 ($83.67) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Brenntag from €99.00 ($101.02) to €88.00 ($89.80) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Baader Bank set a €102.00 ($104.08) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($93.88) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €99.00 ($101.02) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Brenntag Stock Up 0.3 %

BNR opened at €70.20 ($71.63) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €65.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €70.47. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($43.94) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($57.40).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

