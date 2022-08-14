Brokerages Set Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Target Price at $44.75

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.75.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter worth $2,601,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allakos during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,832,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,985,000. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $208.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.86. Allakos has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $11.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Allakos will post -5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allakos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

