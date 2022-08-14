Brokerages Set Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Target Price at GBX 576.15

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 576.15 ($6.96).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GLEN shares. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 570 ($6.89) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 540 ($6.52) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 740 ($8.94) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 590 ($7.13) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 560 ($6.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Glencore Stock Performance

Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 472.40 ($5.71) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. The firm has a market cap of £61.87 billion and a PE ratio of 1,523.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 454.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 467.70. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 302.55 ($3.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 548.30 ($6.63).

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

