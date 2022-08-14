Brokerages Set H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target at $17.25

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$15.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

