Brokerages Set IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target at $144.40

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IAC shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Stock Performance

Shares of IAC opened at $76.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.04. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $158.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9,650.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

