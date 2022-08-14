Brokerages Set Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) PT at GBX 3,818.33

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,818.33 ($46.14).

A number of research firms have issued reports on WTB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,770 ($45.55) to GBX 3,910 ($47.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($45.92) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Whitbread Price Performance

Shares of LON WTB opened at GBX 2,676 ($32.33) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,603.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,748.05. The firm has a market cap of £5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 12,742.86. Whitbread has a 1-year low of GBX 2,382 ($28.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Whitbread

In other Whitbread news, insider Hemant Patel sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,717 ($32.83), for a total value of £35,837.23 ($43,302.60). In related news, insider Chris Kennedy purchased 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,436 ($29.43) per share, with a total value of £24,847.20 ($30,023.20). Also, insider Hemant Patel sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,717 ($32.83), for a total value of £35,837.23 ($43,302.60).

(Get Rating)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.