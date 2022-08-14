Brokerages Set Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target at $106.67

Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZD. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZD. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $83.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.35. Ziff Davis has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $143.09.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $337.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.66 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 25.22%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis Company Profile



Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Further Reading

