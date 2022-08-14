Brokers Offer Predictions for Wynn Resorts, Limited’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the casino operator will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Wynn Resorts’ current full-year earnings is ($3.70) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $908.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.84 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WYNN. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.19.

WYNN opened at $68.74 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $107.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 68.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $134,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,781 shares in the company, valued at $589,292.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.