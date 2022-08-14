Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 274,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 288,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BAMR opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.36. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $65.85.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners ( NYSE:BAMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.