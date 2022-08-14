Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 9,000 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OFC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 100,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $91,343.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,382.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance

Corporate Office Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.85. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $29.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 94.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Further Reading

