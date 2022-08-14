BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Price Target Raised to C$4.25

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.60 to C$3.60 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

BTB.UN opened at C$3.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.54, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.08. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$3.44 and a 1 year high of C$4.42. The firm has a market cap of C$329.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

