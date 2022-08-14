Burney Co. Acquires Shares of 7,976 Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.
Albireo Pharma Stock Up 5.1 %
Albireo Pharma stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ALBO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.
About Albireo Pharma
Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.
