Burney Co. Decreases Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in PVH were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 2,076.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 2,820.0% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PVH stock opened at $68.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.88. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.36. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. StockNews.com cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on PVH from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.64.

About PVH

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.