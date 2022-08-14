Burney Co. Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 337,048 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in PayPal by 116.8% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.38.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal Stock Up 2.0 %

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $101.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.92 billion, a PE ratio of 58.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $296.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.84.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

