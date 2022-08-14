Burney Co. Has $304,000 Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Burney Co. decreased its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNO. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 136.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

CNO opened at $19.90 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.75.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.37. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

CNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director David B. Foss bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $58,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,537.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

