Burney Co. Has $324,000 Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Industries during the first quarter worth $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $54.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.02. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 7.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

