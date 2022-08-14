Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Shares Gap Down to $8.61

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.61, but opened at $8.35. Butterfly Network shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 24,003 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Cowen dropped their price objective on Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.
Butterfly Network Trading Up 0.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Darius Shahida sold 16,069 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $51,099.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 676,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Butterfly Network
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Butterfly Network by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Butterfly Network by 448.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.
About Butterfly Network
Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Butterfly Network (BFLY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.