Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Shares Gap Down to $8.61

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.61, but opened at $8.35. Butterfly Network shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 24,003 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cowen dropped their price objective on Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Butterfly Network Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27.

Insider Activity

Butterfly Network ( NASDAQ:BFLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 25.69% and a negative net margin of 159.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darius Shahida sold 16,069 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $51,099.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 676,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Butterfly Network

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Butterfly Network by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Butterfly Network by 448.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

About Butterfly Network

(Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.