CAE (NYSE:CAE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 5,882 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 216,326 shares.The stock last traded at $21.04 and had previously closed at $20.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Desjardins increased their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on CAE from C$43.50 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CAE from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $933.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.30 million. CAE had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 2.74%. CAE’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CAE by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in CAE by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in CAE by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in CAE by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 473,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 24,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,918,000. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

