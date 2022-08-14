CAE (TSE:CAE) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAE. Bank of America upgraded shares of CAE from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a C$40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$43.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$36.65.

TSE:CAE opened at C$27.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$31.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.95. The company has a market cap of C$8.76 billion and a PE ratio of 61.24. CAE has a one year low of C$25.53 and a one year high of C$42.43.

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$955.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$948.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CAE will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

