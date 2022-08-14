CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Lowered to C$35.00 at CIBC

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAE. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of CAE from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.65.
CAE Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of CAE opened at C$27.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$31.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.95. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$25.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.76 billion and a PE ratio of 61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.03.
CAE Company Profile
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
