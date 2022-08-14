CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Lowered to C$35.00 at CIBC

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAE. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of CAE from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.65.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of CAE opened at C$27.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$31.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.95. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$25.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.76 billion and a PE ratio of 61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CAE Company Profile

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$955.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$948.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CAE will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.