Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stake Lessened by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 4.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 875,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,709,000 after purchasing an additional 33,478 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 14.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 925,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,628,000 after purchasing an additional 114,700 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $1,157,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 9.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $51.37 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.71.

Several analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,778.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,849.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

