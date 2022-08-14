Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 3,613 GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

GATX Stock Up 2.0 %

GATX stock opened at $102.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $84.50 and a 52 week high of $127.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.78 and a 200 day moving average of $106.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.99.

GATX Dividend Announcement

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.17). GATX had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is 41.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GATX. StockNews.com cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

About GATX

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

