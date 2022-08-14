Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $456,000 Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,004 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 385.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Range Resources Price Performance

NYSE:RRC opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.25. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $37.44. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.14.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. Range Resources had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 56.92%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,936.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $2,776,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 753,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,619,360.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,100 shares of company stock worth $5,394,179. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.